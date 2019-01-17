Brett Favre Explains Why Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Is ‘Brady-Esque’

There’s no denying the greatness of Tom Brady and what he’s done over his lengthy career with the New England Patriots. It’s almost unmatched.

And even though he didn’t look as sharp this campaign as he had in years prior, the 41-year-old quarterback and his New England Patriots have the chance to reach yet another Super Bowl on Sunday.

New England travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. A win would mark the ninth Super Bowl appearance for Brady and a third straight trip to the NFL’s biggest game.

But Brett Favre sees some of Brady in a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not named Carson Wentz. The Pro Football Hall of Famer appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday to explain why the Eagles made a tough decision in naming Wentz, not Nick Foles, the team’s starting QB for 2019.

“No disrespect at all to Carson Wentz, I think he’s already proven that he’s a great quarterback. Totally different than Nick Foles,” Favre told host Bruce Murray, as transcribed by Yahoo!. “Nick Foles to me is more of a Brady-esque-type quarterback — very limited in what he can do, but very, very good in what he does. Pure pocket passer. He’s great at dishing it out, and he’s proven that he’s clutch. And he did it this past week, he did it last year, he’s done it time and time again. And he’s proven that he can win the big games.

“So, that, I think, is what we have to look at for the Eagles or anyone in a similar situation — it’s about winning, it’s about being clutch, doing, really, what you expect your players to do. And he does it as well as anyone. Now, can he run the read-option? Absolutely not,” Favre added. “So I wouldn’t say that you go with Carson just yet, no disrespect, again, to him. But I think the old saying, dance with the one who brung ya — they’re both young, and can you keep going with both of them? I don’t think so, so you have to make a decision, but I think it’s a difficult decision.”

That’s some pretty high praise from an NFL great.

Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots in 2018 and took over again this season as the starter after Wentz went down with a back injury. The Eagles ultimately lost to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round with Foles as the signal-caller.

While there’s no telling what kind of future Foles has with the Eagles, we know he has a fan in Favre.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images