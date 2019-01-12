Brighton Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool has the chance to recover momentum and create breathing space. All it needs to do is return to form.

Liverpool will visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at Amex Stadium in their Premier League Round 22 game. The Reds can extend their lead atop the Premier League standings to seven points over second-place Manchester City with a win over Brighton. The 13th-place Seagulls seek to creep further away from the relegation zone with an upset result against Liverpool.

The Reds are coming off back-to-back defeat, having lost to Manchester City in its most recent Premier League game and fallen to Wolves in the FA Cup. Liverpool hasn’t lost three consecutive games in since January 2017.

Brighton is unbeaten in its last three games in all competitions and is trying to mount a four-game unbeaten run for the first time since January to March 2018.

NBC Sports network will broadcast Brighton versus Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sat. Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

