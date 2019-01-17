Brock Holt Has Request For White House Meal After Clemson’s Fast Food Spread

The fare served at the White House for the Clemson Tigers football team garnered quite a bit of attention, and it got Brock Holt thinking.

Clemson earlier this week was served a spread of various fast food in their celebratory visit with President Donald Trump. And in just under a month, the Boston Red Sox will be making their trip to Washington, DC, to celebrate their World Series victory.

On Thursday, the Red Sox utility man was asked about the spread at the White House for Clemson, and he had a meal suggestion for their looming visit with Trump.

Brock Holt on White House visit, and Clemson’s spread: ‘If that’s the case, I hope we get Chick-Fil-a or something.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 17, 2019

Considering Chick-Fil-A’s are sparse around Massachusetts and Holt is from Texas (where they’re all over the place), we probably shouldn’t be too shocked he’d have a hankering for it.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images