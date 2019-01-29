Brock Holt Posts Photo With Craig Kimbrel On Instagram, Pens Interesting Caption

With spring training mere weeks away, the best closer available in free agency this offseason remains unsigned.

Craig Kimbrel, who spent the last three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, reportedly has been looking for a pretty lucrative contract. Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has made abundantly clear the team is not looking to spend heaps of money on the bullpen, making a reunion between the two sides seems unlikely.

Be that as it may, Red Sox utility man and fan favorite Brock Holt ran into Kimbrel on Tuesday. He shared a photo of them on Instagram, and in the caption, he pitched the Red Sox to bring their former closer back.

“Hey @redsox ran into some guy today” Holt wrote. “Says he’s looking for a job. Supposedly he’s pretty good??”

(You can see the post here)

While Kimbrel coming back to Boston seems unlikely, that could change if he rethinks his asking price. Either way, having Holt as your pitchman isn’t too bad of a situation.

