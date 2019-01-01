Bruce Cassidy Has Great Story About How He Got Winter Classic Fedora

The Boston Bruins looked sharp on the ice Tuesday afternoon, but one could make a case their coach looked even sharper behind the bench.

Bruce Cassidy sported a pretty good look in the B’s 4-2 Winter Classic victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. He and his assistant coaches wore letterman jackets specifically made for the event, but Cassidy added a fedora for an additional nice touch.

Prior to the game, Cassidy — who previously had noted he’s not much of a hat guy — said he would not be featuring any headwear. But after getting questioned about it, he had a change of heart. The B’s head coach actually borrowed defenseman Brandon Carlo’s fedora and used that.

“I’m normally not much of a fashionista,” Cassidy said after the game, via The Salem News’ Phil Stacey, “but I figured, ‘what the hell’.”

Even if he was a little bit skeptical, we think Cassidy made the right call.

Thumbnail photo via @NHLBruins Instagram