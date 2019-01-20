Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins Blowing Another Lead In Loss To Rangers

For the fourth straight game, the Boston Bruins led at some point. And for the fourth straight game, they blew a lead

The latest instance was Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, and with the losing result, the Bruins fall to 1-2-1 in that four-game stretch.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy explained what goes wrong that leads to the Bruins being unable to protect a lead.

To hear what he had to say to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images