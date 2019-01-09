Bruce Cassidy Pleased To See Bruins Playing ‘Good, Effective’ Hockey

Bruce Cassidy certainly liked what he saw from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

The head coach has been pleased with the defensive structure of his team, and lauded how the Black and Gold played “good, effective” hockey for 60 minutes, earning their fifth straight victory.

To hear Cassidy’s conversation with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images