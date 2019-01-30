Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Play Despite 4-3 Loss Vs. Jets

Bruce Cassidy isn’t using the All-Star break as an excuse for Tuesday’s loss.

The Boston Bruins ultimately fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. The B’s bench boss said his team did a lot of things right in Tuesday’s game, but it came down to the Jets’ goalie playing better than Jaroslav Halak.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from "Bruins Overtime Live," presented by Ace Ticket.

