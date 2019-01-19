Bruins Boosted By Secondary Scoring In 5-2 Victory Over Blues

The Boston Bruins had no trouble finding the back of the net Thursday night at TD Garden, even without a stellar performance from their first line.

While Brad Marchand logged a goal and Patrice Bergeron provided an assist in Boston’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, the bulk of the offense came outside of the top trio. David Backes, Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly all lit the lamp, as did defenseman Torey Krug.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley broke down the secondary scoring, as well as the great showing in net by Tuukka Rask. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.