Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Explains How He Sustained His Current Injury

The Boston Bruins may get Charlie McAvoy back as soon as Thursday, and we now have a bit more insight as to what has kept him sidelined.

McAvoy has missed Boston’s last six games due to a foot injury, and it turns out it was an injury that had gotten worse over time. Reason being, over the Christmas break, McAvoy noted he had suffered an infection at the location of the injury.

Here’s what the 21-year-old had to say about how it happened.

It’s been a tough season so far for McAvoy from a physical standpoint, as the foot injury is the second ailment after a concussion in October kept him out of action for 20 games.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted if McAvoy — who practiced with the team Wednesday — is unable to go in Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals, then Saturday’s tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs becomes the likely opportunity for him to make his return.

