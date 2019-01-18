Bruins’ David Backes Describes ‘Analyzing’ Games As Healthy Scratch

BOSTON — David Backes was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, but he responded in a big way Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins winger, who’s been in a bit of a slump this season, scored a goal and logged 11:25 of ice time in the B’s 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at TD Garden in his return to the third line. The veteran winger had a positive attitude about being scratched, and he took full advantage of watching Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers from the press box.

“When you can be at 30,000 feet up there in the press box … everything looks easy and you can see where all the open ice is and you can see kind of the plays that start to develop some offense and just hold on to the puck, not throwing it around and you know, communication,” Backes said. “(Sean Kuraly) and (Chris Wagner) talk a lot and that gives you a little bit more awareness of what’s behind you and what you’ve got as far as time or if you need to get rid of it or brace yourself for a hit and you can make that next play a little bit more confidently and we did that in the (offensive) zone.”

Backes admitted the last 48 hours had been “tumultuous, but it tests your character and you see how you respond to it.”

The 34-year-old credited his fresh legs for his performance Thursday, and he’ll get a chance to further test them Saturday when the Bruins welcome the New York Rangers to TD Garden before going on the All-Star break.

