Bruins’ David Pastrnak Dazzles In NHL Accuracy Shooting Challenge

The Bruins were idle for more than a week, save for David Pastrnak.

Boston’s young winger earned his first career All-Star selection this campaign, and he took part in both the game and accuracy shooting challenge last weekend in San Jose, Calif.

Pastrnak simply was stellar in the challenge, hitting all five targets in just 11 seconds.

The performance on the West Coast was the Awaken 180 Moment of the Week. To see it, check out the “Bruins Pregame Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images