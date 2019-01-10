Bruins Face Tall Task In Trying To Slow Down Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin

The Boston Bruins will need to put forth their best effort in order to extend their win streak to six Thursday night.

The B’s will welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to TD Garden in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best.

The Capitals, as you can imagine, are being paced by Alex Ovechkin, who currently leads the club with 47 total points (30 goals, 17 assists). Ovechkin helped torched the B’s on Opening Night with a goal and an assist, so Boston’s defense will need to be sharp to avoid history repeating itself.

For a breakdown of Ovechkin’s season thus far, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports