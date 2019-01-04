Bruins Happy To Follow Up Winter Classic With Win Against Flames

Following a memorable win on an unforgettable stage such as the Winter Classic, the Bruins were happy to find their footing back indoors in Boston on Thursday night.

The B’s clinched their third straight victory, topping the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames 6-4 and backing up their 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on New Year’s Day at Notre Dame Stadium.

After the game, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk broke down the B’s effort and how the team was able to follow up after Tuesday’s big win. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.