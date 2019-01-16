Bruins In Search Of Spark, Consistency Among Secondary Scorers

The Boston Bruins arguably have the best forward line in the National Hockey League, with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak leading the offense.

But long has Boston been in search of consistent productivity from the team’s secondary scorers, particularly on the wing alongside David Krejci.

The team on Tuesday recalled Peter Cehlarik from Providence to join the club Wednesday night in Philadelphia, where he is expected to occupy the flank on the second line.

To hear Bruce Cassidy and David Krejci talk about the line shifts, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” brought to you by People’s United Bank.