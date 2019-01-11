Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Breaks Down Nicklas Backstrom’s Game-Winning Goal

David Krejci’s third-period goal gave the Boston Bruins new life Thursday night, but Nicklas Backstrom quickly made sure the momentum wasn’t completely shifted.

Just one minute and nine seconds after Krejci ripped the game-tying goal at TD Garden, Backstrom floated a wrister that managed to beat Jaroslav Halak’s glove side. The goal proved to be the game-winner in Washington’s 4-2 victory.

After the game, Halak broke down the game-altering sequence. To hear from the Bruins goaltender, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.