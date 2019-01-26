Bruins Legend Ray Bourque Trolls David Pastrnak After Accuracy Competition Win

Ray Bourque is a tough man to please.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak pulled off a dominant victory Friday night in the NHL’s accuracy shooting competition. After missing three of his first four shots, Pastrnak finished with four straight to finish with an impressive time of 11.309 seconds.

In case you missed it, here’s Pastrnak’s performance at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition:

.@pastrnak96 wasted no time making his presence felt at his first career #NHLAllStar Weekend. 🎥 Re-live his impressive victory in last night's Accuracy Shooting competition: pic.twitter.com/lH81jT2YlV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 26, 2019

Bourque, one of the greatest Bruins in franchise history, was impressed by the young sniper.

But that didn’t stop him throwing a light-hearted jab at the Bruins star.

“Congratulations @Pastrnak96,” Bourque wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Let me know when you go 5 for 5.”

Bourque won the event eight times during his career, and twice went a perfect 4-for-4. So, the Hall of Famer has earned the right gloat a little bit.

