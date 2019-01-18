Bruins Look To Capitalize On Jake Allen’s Lingering Struggles

The St. Louis Blues are just barely out of the cellar in the Central Division, and the goaltending certainly shoulders some of the blame.

It’s been a less-than-stellar season for Jake Allen. The veteran netminder has been particularly shaky of late, as he owns a 2-4 record with a 3.0 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in his last six games.

With this in mind, the Blues might want to throw more looks at 25-year-old Jordan Binnington, who’s 3-0-1 with a shoutout in four starts on the campaign.

For a breakdown of the goalies’ numbers, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

