Bruins Notes: David Backes Scores Game-Winning Goal In Return Vs. Sabres

David Backes returned to the Bruins’ lineup and made the most of it Saturday night.

The Boston winger was suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils’ Blake Coleman. Head coach Bruce Cassidy inserted him on the second line, playing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Backes fought hard all night and made his biggest contribution in the second period of the B’s 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

With the B’s holding onto a slim 1-0 lead, Backes skated the puck up the ring before snapping a high shot past Sabres netminder Linus Ullmark just two minutes into the middle frame. The tally proved to be the game-winner as Buffalo netted a goal late in the third.

“He did a nice job,” Cassidy said after the game, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “He got to feel out how Jake (DeBrusk) and (David Krejci) play. It’s probably been a year since he’s been with them, for the most part. Finished a nice play, ends up getting the game-winning goal on a great shot. That’s his shot. … Puck finds him, off he goes … he really helped us win the game tonight.”

Backes had five shots on goal Saturday and now has four goals and seven assists on the season. He had points in three of his last five games before getting hit with the suspension.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Sabres game:

— Tuukka Rask nows is just three wins shy from tying Tiny Thompson for most victories in Bruins history.

— Boston had a goal disallowed in the first 20 seconds of the opening period after the officials ruled Sean Kuraly interfered with Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark when Chris Wagner scored. Wagner answered back, however, halfway through the first when put the B’s up 1-0

“When Wags scored I didn’t know what happened,” Kuraly told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley after the game. “I guess I got a piece of (Ullmark) … and you can’t get a piece of the goalie. When he’s out of the crease like that it’s hard to swallow.

— Cassidy was impressed with the fourth line in the win and noted despite how tough goals have been to score for them, they were a huge momentum-builder through the game.

— Boston now has a four-game winning streak.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images