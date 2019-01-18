Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Inches Closer To All-Time Franchise Record

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask joined some elite company Thursday night.

The Bruins netminder turned away 28 shots in Boston’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at TD Garden. The win marked his 252nd with the B’s, tying him with Tiny Thompson for most wins by a goaltender in franchise history. Even though Rask is just one win away from making history, it doesn’t seem to faze him.

“I tied the record,” Rask said after the game when asked what tying the record meant to him. “I mean, it’s an Original Six franchise. I’ve had the luxury to be here for many, many years. So obviously it means a lot, but many more to come, hopefully.”

Thompson has held the record since the 1938-39 NHL season, his final with the Bruins before he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

Rask potentially could take sole possession of the record if he starts and wins against the New York Rangers on Saturday night on home ice.

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Blues game:

— Chris Wagner missed an empty-net goal after he hit the post not once, but twice late in the third period.

“We gotta talk to Wags about his empty-net skills,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said with a laugh, “I know that, oh my god.”

“I just kind of swatted at it and watched it drift to the left, Wagner said of his miss. “But we got it back, (Sean Kuraly) scored. We are up two goals so it’s not that big of a deal, I guess. Just got to laugh it off.”

Wagner did, however, score the game-winning goal earlier in the third.

— Zdeno Chara and Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with 2:30 left in the first.

— David Krejci had a three-point game in the win, all coming by way of the assist. The center now has 40 points on the season. Krejci has been playing well all season and has been staying healthy, the latter of which he’s struggled to do in previous seasons.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much,” Krejci said of his health. “I don’t want to jinx it.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images