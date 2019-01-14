Bruins Odds: Boston Returns Home As Betting Favorites Vs. Canadiens

The Boston Bruins will be looking to close the gap on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the race for second place in the Atlantic Division standings when they return home Monday to battle the Montreal Canadiens as -175 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston recorded a 3-2 victory in Toronto on Saturday as a +110 wager to pull to within two points of the struggling Maple Leafs going into Monday night’s Canadiens vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ climb up the standings has been powered by a 9-3-0 run that began within a 4-0 victory in Montreal as +125 underdogs Dec. 17. Boston’s resurgence also has lifted the club back among the favorites on the odds to win the Eastern Conference, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins at +850 on those NHL futures.

Two of Boston’s recent three losses have come on home ice, capped by a 4-2 defeat by Washington last Thursday night. The Canadiens also came away with a 3-0 victory in their most recent visit to TD Garden on Oct. 27.

The Bruins, though, otherwise have dominated in recent dates with the Canadiens, winning eight of nine since Nov. 2016, and holding Montreal to one or fewer goals in three of four home clashes, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Canadiens arrive in Boston pegged as +145 underdogs after posting a 3-0 shutout win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

With that win as a -110 wager the Canadiens ended a 1-3-0 slide. However, offensive production remains an issue for Montreal, which has potted just 10 total goals over its past six outings. The Canadiens have also been streaky performers on the road, alternating between wins and losses over their past four games after winning three in a row over the holidays.

Montreal’s recent low-scoring ways have also produced a 7-0 run for the UNDER on the totals at online betting sites, while the UNDER has also gone a steady 4-1-2 in the Bruins’ past seven games.

Following Monday’s date with the Canadiens the Bruins continue a hectic run of four games in six days with a visit to Philadelphia on Wednesday before returning home to battle the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Boston has posted wins in five of its last six games against the Flyers including a pair of shutout victories, but has picked up wins in just two of its last five visits to the Flyers. The Bruins topped the Blues 3-1 at TD Garden last February, but have not recorded consecutive home wins over St. Louis since 1989, and have lost three straight at home to New York.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports