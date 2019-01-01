Bruins Rocked Epic ‘Peaky Blinders’ Outfits To 2019 NHL Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins arrived at Notre Dame Stadium in style Tuesday morning.

And we’re not just talking about some run-of-the-mill suits and ties.

No no no, Bruins players showed up for their Winter Classic showdown with the Chicago Blackhawks sporting outfits straight out of the late 19th Century. And although there’s been no official confirmation, the Bruins basically admitted the attire was inspired by “Peaky Blinders,” a popular Netflix show set in late-1800s England.

Check this out:

(You can click here to watch another video of the Bruins’ arrival.)

And there are these awesome photos:

Call us prisoners of the moment, but we think all professional athletes should arrive at games looking like this.

In case you’re unfamiliar with “Peaky Blinders,” these two trailers should show you what the Bruins were going for.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images