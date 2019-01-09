Bruins’ Third Line Teams Up In First Period To Produce Early Lead Vs. Wild

While so much focus has been on the scoring success of the Boston Bruins’ top line, it was the bottom six that first got the B’s on the board Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

After John Moore pinched from the blue line to keep the puck in the Bruins’ offensive zone, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson was able to wheel the puck around to Torey Krug, who went D-to-D back to Moore.

The blueliner then fired on net and Danton Heinen was able to get a stick on it for a deflected goal. It was the first of a few lucky bounces for the Bruins against the Wild.

To see a replay of Heinen’s fifth goal of the campaign, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images