Bruins Trade Rumors: Boston Targeting Blues Center Brayden Schenn

The Boston Bruins desperately need help on their second line, and they reportedly are looking to make a deal.

Boston has been searching for someone to fill the void at right wing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Thus far, the rotating cast of fill-ins have failed to provide the secondary scoring the Bruins need behind their all-world first line.

One name worth monitoring is Brayden Schenn. The St. Louis Blues center has come up in trade talks with the Bruins, CLNS Media’s Jimmy Murphy reported Friday night, citing sources. NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty also reported that Schenn could be on Boston’s radar.

Hearing from two sources tonight #NHLBruins and #stlblues engaged in trade talks. Blues F Brayden Schenn involved. That's all I know at this point! — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) January 5, 2019

Schenn, 27, has spent the bulk of his career playing center for the Blues. The lefty shooter seemingly could transition to wing without issue, though.

Known for his physicality and willingness to drop the gloves, Schenn also is a capable scorer. He averaged 23 goals and 54 points over the past five seasons, though he has just seven goals and 22 points this season for a bad Blues team.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images