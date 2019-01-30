Bruins’ Trent Frederic Discusses Emotions During NHL Debut Vs. Jets

Trent Frederic certainly left his mark on Boston Bruins fans Tuesday night.

The B’s center made his NHL debut with the club against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden. And although he didn’t score, he did drop the gloves toward the end of the second period, earning his first five-minute major in the 4-3 shootout loss.

After the game, Frederic talked about his emotions while on the ice and touched upon his fight. To hear from the rookie, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.