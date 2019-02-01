Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Denies Scott Laughton’s Penalty Shot With Huge Save

BOSTON — The Philadelphia Flyers had a prime opportunity to tie the game at two Thursday night, but Tuukka Rask stood tall.

Scott Laughton was awarded a penalty shot after he appeared to be hooked with just over 13 minutes left in the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Laughton skated down the ice before launching the puck on Rask, but the netminder deflected the puck away.

Take a look:

Denied.

The save preserved Boston’s 2-1 lead.

