Bruins Vs. Blackhawks Live Stream: Watch NHL Winter Classic Online

The new year is upon us, which means it’s time for the Winter Classic.

Notre Dame Stadium will play host to the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in what promises to be an exciting tilt between the two teams that squared off against one another in the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals.

The B’s are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games and are coming off a comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres, while Chicago is 6-3-1 in their last 10 following an overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Bruins vs. Blackhawks online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC

