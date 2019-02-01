Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Third Straight With Overtime Loss To Flyers

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins suffered their third straight loss Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers tied the game at two halfway through the final period before claiming a 3-2 victory in overtime at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak tallied Boston’s two goals, while Tuukka Rask turned away 38 of 41 shots in his return from a concussion sustained Jan. 19. Carter Hart stood on his head for Philadelphia, turning away 25 shots in the win while Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Travis Sanheim potted the Flyers’ goals.

Philadelphia now has won six straight games dating back to Jan. 10.

With the loss, the Bruins slipped to 27-17-7, while the Flyers improved to 22-23-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

PASTA ON THE POWER PLAY

It took just 3:05 after the puck dropped for the Bruins to get on the board.

Boston went on the power play when Claude Giroux was whistled for tripping Pastrnak. After a cross-ice pass from Torey Krug, Pastrnak hammered home the one-timer for the 1-0 lead. The tally marked the 15th power play goal for the winger, and his 29th of the season.

Giroux erased the deficit in the final minute of the first.

Charlie McAvoy’s high shot ricocheted to Giroux, who got a breakaway going and beat Rask glove side with 43 seconds left in the opening period.

Boston held a slim 10-8 shot advantage at the end of 20 minutes.

30TH HELPING OF PASTA

With 5:11 gone from the second period and the game knotted at one goal apiece, Pastrnak again gave the B’s the lead.

The Black and Gold struggled to begin the middle frame, but Zdeno Chara kept the puck in the zone and allowed Patrice Bergeron to get a shot on net that popped up in front of the Hart, allowing Pastrnak to poke it past the netminder for the 2-1 edge.

Rask came up big for the B’s as the Flyers took over on shots with 25 to Boston’s 17.

RASK COMES UP BIG, BUT FLYERS ULTIMATELY TIE GAME

Rask made his biggest save of the night when the Flyers had a prime opportunity to tie the game on Scott Laughton penalty shot. The Bruins goalie denied Laughton, however, to preserve the 2-1 lead.

The Flyers continued to battle and it paid off halfway through the third period when Lindblom redirected the puck from the slot to beat Rask and even things at 2-2.

The game remained tied and needed overtime to decide winner.

Philly held the advantage in shots with 36 while Boston had 25.

PHILLY WINS IT

The Flyers went on a power play with 4:03 remaining in sudden-death overtime when Brad Marchand was called for tripping. With two seconds left on the man advantage, Sanheim netted the game-winning goal to seal the win for Philly.

UP NEXT

Boston will hit the road to take on the Washington Capitals on Super Bowl Sunday. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

