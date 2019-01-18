Bruins Wrap: Boston Halts Losing Streak With 5-2 Win Vs. Blues

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins’ losing streak is done at two.

Boston scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in the third en route to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, while Jake Allen turned away 22.

Torey Krug, David Backes, Chris Wagner, Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly (empty-netter) all lit the lamp for Boston, while Ryan O’Reilly and Carl Gunnarsson accounted for St. Louis’ tallies.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 27-16-5, while the Blues slipped to 20-21-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

BIG Z DROPS THE GLOVES

Neither team was able to score in the opening 20 minutes, but it did feature a tussle between two players.

With 2:30 left in the first Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Patrick Maroon after he laid a big hit on Charlie McAvoy. The 6-foot-9 defenseman dropped the 6-foot-3 winger before both men headed down the tunnel for the remainder of the period.

Both teams had prime scoring opportunities, but Allen made some timely saves and Boston killed off a high-sticking penalty to keep the game scoreless.

B’S STRIKE FIRST

The Bruins drew their second penalty of the night after Peter Cehlarik was whistled for tripping just 1:01 into the second. But the Black and Gold killed it off much like they did in the first.

Boston got the scoring started at the 3:31 mark thanks to some beautiful puckhandling in the defensive zone from David Krejci. He fed a pass to a wide-open Krug after carving up St. Louis’ defense, who then wristed the puck past Allen for the 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as St. Louis tied it up just 52 seconds later when O’Reilly buried his own rebound after the second attempt.

Ryan O'Reilly gets his own rebound not once, but twice… and scores! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4pVQlFoZDn — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 18, 2019

The visitors doubled their lead after some nifty puck cycling in the zone paid off. Jaden Schwartz slid the puck over to Gunnarsson who sent a rocket from the top corner past Rask for the 2-1 edge with 5:24 left in the middle frame.

Boston went on its first power play toward the end of the second and capitalized in a big way. Backes, who played for the Blues for his first 10 NHL seasons, was in the right place at the right time when Chara blasted a slap shot that Backes tipped in as he was falling down to the ice after getting shoved by Jay Boumeester.

The two teams headed to the third period knotted at two, with the B’s holding a slight 21-20 advantage in shots.

BOSTON SEALS IT

Wagner broke the stalemate 5:27 into the final 20 minutes after Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson passed him a pass in stride, got behind the Blues defense for a breakaway and deked Allen to give the B’s a 3-2 advantage.

The B’s added some insurance with just over six minutes remaining when Marchand buried one from the doorstep to make it 4-2.

Kuraly added the empty-netter to all but seal the victory for Boston.

UP NEXT

The Bruins close out their quick, two-game homestand Saturday night against the New York Rangers in what will be their last game before the All-Star break. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images