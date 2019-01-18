Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Drops Gloves With Patrick Maroon In First Period Vs. Blues

BOSTON — It’s not often Patrick Maroon is the smaller guy in the fight, but such was the case Thursday night when the Boston Bruins welcomed the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden.

Maroon laid a big hit on Charlie McAvoy that didn’t seem to sit too well with Zdeno Chara. The 6-foot-9 defenseman and 6-foot-3 winger traded punches with 2:30 left in the opening period, with Chara getting the last laugh when he introduced Maroon to the ice.

Both players were sent down the tunnel as the TD Garden crowd erupted.

You can watch the fight here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Before Chara exited the ice, McAvoy was seen skating over to the captain, with Chara giving him a quick pat on the helmet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images