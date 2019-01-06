Bucks Savagely Troll Raptors By Playing Kawhi Leonard Laugh After Turnover

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the battle Saturday night, but they still won the war.

The Bucks suffered a 123-116 home loss to the Toronto Raptors in a game between the top two teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. But the tough defeat was by no fault of the team’s public address announcer, who showed up at Fiserv Forum ready throw haymakers.

Late in the first quarter, the unidentified hero played the infamous Kawhi Leonard laugh after the Raptors committed a backcourt violation. The incredible troll prompted laughs and cheers from the sellout crowd.

First, refresh your memory by hearing Leonard’s preposterously awkward laugh:

Some smiling and laughing from Kawhi Leonard during his introductory press conference with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uYNYldpwDC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2018

That is just so, so terrible.

Now, check out the hilarious moment from Saturday night’s game:

The Bucks arena played Kawhi’s laugh after Raptors turnover 💀 pic.twitter.com/oELfC5ctlP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2019

Well done, Bucks. Well done.

The Raptors pulled within a half game of the first-place Bucks with the big win. Leonard — and his unforgivably horrendous laugh — is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his first year in Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images