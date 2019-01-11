Capitals Turn Defense Into Offense In First Period Against Bruins

Just when it seemed like the Boston Bruins were going to draw first blood Thursday night, the Washington Capitals flipped the script.

Patrice Bergeron had the B’s in prime position when he stole the puck from Nicklas Backstrom in the Capitals’ zone. Boston failed to maintain possession, however, as Washington retrieved the puck before T.J. Oshie found Jakub Vrana with a tape-to-tape pass. The 22-year-old forward, who was camped out at center ice, skated in on a breakaway and gave the Caps a 1-0 lead in the first period at TD Garden.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the sequence, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

