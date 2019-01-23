Cavs Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Things aren’t quite the same nowadays when the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers meet.

Thanks to the departure of LeBron James, the Cavs are one of the NBA’s worst teams, a disappointing development after they and the Celtics went seven thrilling games in last season’s conference finals.

Nevertheless, the Cavs will be in Boston on Wednesday for a tilt with the Celtics at TD Garden. Boston will be without Kyrie Irving (flu) and Al Horford (rest), but a win will extend the Celtics’ current winning streak to five games.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images