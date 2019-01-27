CCM Will Pay Brianna Decker For Fastest Time In NHL’s Premier Passer Event

Brianna Decker had the fastest time in the NHL’s All-Star Game Skills Competition on Friday night at SAP Center in San Jose, but she wasn’t crowned the winner.

That went to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who finished the Premier Passer event with a time of 1:09. Decker, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist, clocked in at 1:06, but the $25 thousand prize went to Draisaitl because Decker wasn’t officially competing in the competition. The clock also wasn’t ticking during Decker’s time on the ice.

Once it was determined Decker’s time indeed was faster than Draisaitl’s, a #PayDecker campaign started on Twitter to get the NHL to pay her the money many believed she deserved. The message was heard, as hockey manufacturing company CCM decided they were going to pay the 27-year-old.

Decker responded to the company thanking them for their continued support for the five years she’s been with them.

She wasn’t the only woman to compete in skill competition. Fellow U.S. olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield competed in the Fastest Skater event, finishing seventh overall in a class that included Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel.

Aside from CCM paying Decker, TSN’s Frank Seravalli tweeted he was told the NHL will “do something” for all the women who competed in Friday’s event.

