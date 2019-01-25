Celtics’ Gordon Hayward, Wife Welcome Third Baby Girl, Gender-Reveal Video Star

The size of Gordon Hayward’s family has grown.

Robyn Hayward, wife of the Boston Celtics forward gave birth to a baby girl Thursday night, she announced via Instagram. Nora Mae Hayward is the family’s third child and the third baby girl in their household.

“Our sweet Nora Mae was a little stubborn on wanting to join us, but she was worth the wait,” Robyn Hayward wrote in the Instagram caption. “Yesterday was a special day.”

Nora Mae also is the subject of a July 2018 gender-reveal video, in which Gordon Hayward proclaimed “daddy’s always happy” after learning another girl was on the way. Hayward has since turned the slogan into a merchandising opportunity, as it adorns T-shirts he sells on his website.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images