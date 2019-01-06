Celtics Injuries: Updates On Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes

The banged-up Boston Celtics are on the mend.

The C’s have been battling threw injuries to key players, including Kyrie Irving (eye), Marcus Morris (neck) and Aron Baynes (hand). But Brad Stevens on Sunday offered encouraging updates on all three players, noting that Irving likely will play Monday night against the New Jersey Nets.

Here’s what Sevens had to say:

Kyrie Irving (eye) and Marcus Morris (neck) we’re both full participants in practice today. Brad Stevens says, “Every indication is that [Kyrie] will play” tomorrow, and Morris’ availability will be based on how he feels. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 6, 2019

Aron Baynes will have his hand re-evaluated by a doctor early this week. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 6, 2019

Good news all around.

The Celtics (23-15) need to get healthy and have everyone on the same page. With the midway point of the NBA season fast-approaching, Boston sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 4 1/2 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images