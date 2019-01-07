Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Believe Marco Belinelli Intentionally Tried To Hurt Him

Kyrie Irving isn’t going to hold a grudge against Marco Belinelli after the San Antonio Spurs guard struck his eyes going after a rebound against the Boston Celtics last Monday.

The Celtics star has been sidelined the last two games while his eyes recover, but it sounds as if he potentially could return Monday night when the C’s host the Brooklyn Nets. Boston has won its last two contests without Irving, but he’ll certainly provide a bigger offensive threat to opponents once he returns to the lineup.

As for Belinelli hitting him in the face, the 26-year-old doesn’t think there was any ill intent.

“Watched it a few times, trying to figure out whether or not it was malicious or not,” Irving told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps after Sunday’s practice, “but I don’t think it was. So I’ll let it go. But I got hit pretty good, and I’m just glad to get a few days’ rest, as well.”

Irving insisted he’d be ready for Monday despite his eyes still being irritated.

“Right eye had a scratch in it, left is just really inflamed, so just kind of waiting for it to kind of calm down,” Irving said. “It’s going to take time, but I’ll be ready for (Monday).”

Irving is averaging 23.1 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 34 contests this season.

