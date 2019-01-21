Celtics’ Marcus Smart Fined, Not Suspended, For Incident Vs. Hawks

Emotions got the best of Marcus Smart in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics’ 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. And it’ll cost him.

The NBA on Monday fined Smart $35,000 for “aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” according to a statement from NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Marcus Smart fined $35,000 by NBA but avoids suspension. pic.twitter.com/auYnp3PzXH — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 21, 2019

Smart was ejected Saturday after exchanging words with Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry while the teams lined up for a jump ball. The two were separated by teammates and coaches, but Smart then charged toward Bembry in an attempt to throw down. No punches were thrown, although it looked like Smart was about to unleash a haymaker before being restrained again.

While Smart’s wallet now is a little lighter, the C’s guard dodged a bullet in that the league chose not to suspend him. The Celtics return to action Monday night when they host the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

