Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shows Off Spot-On Jayson Tatum Impersonation

As the old saying goes, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.

Marcus Smart, in that case, thinks awfully high of Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. And during Boston’s practice Friday afternoon, Smart busted out a pretty dead-on impersonation of the second-year forward, which included his patented crossover and step back.

Nailed it.

Smart, Tatum and the Celtics will look to extend their win streak to six Saturday night when they welcome the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports