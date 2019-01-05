Celtics Notes: Boston’s Depth Pays Dividends In Blowout Win Over Mavericks

The Celtics’ depth is no secret, but Boston hadn’t really been able to show off its deep roster much this season.

But thanks to a nagging injury bug, the C’s needed all hands on deck Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks. And despite being without Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes, Boston still managed to coast to a 114-93 victory at TD Garden.

While the Celtics technically were short-handed entering the matchup, it was tough to actually view it that way. With no Irving and Morris, the C’s trotted out a starting five of Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, which isn’t exactly a ragtag group of players.

Still, the injuries prompted a more well-rounded style of play from the Celtics, who saw nine (!) players score eight points or more. Boston also assisted on 35 of its 42 field goals.

The C’s have dealt with other key injuries this season, most notably to Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. But instead of wavering in these moments, Boston continues to rise to the occasion.

“We got a lot of depth,” Gordon Hayward said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics postgame coverage. “We talked about it before the season about how we have so much depth. So when guys are out, it provides other opportunities for other guys and more responsibility. Guys seem to step up in those moments.”

Semi Ojeleye added: “We miss those guys, you can’t replace them, but I think everybody on the team has a mindset that we just want to go out there and win. So whoever’s out there on the court, we come together and try to get the job done.”

The Celtics, of course, are a much better team when fully healthy, but allowing players deeper down the bench to build confidence with experience while others are sidelined should benefit the green come playoff time.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Celtics-Mavericks game:

— Following a 35-point outburst Wednesday night, Hayward responded with his first double double in a Celtics uniform and nearly notched a triple double, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

“He’s been rebounding and passing all year, it’s just a matter of whether the shots go down,” head coach Brad Stevens said. “Obviously he’s in a good rhythm right now.”

— Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with a game-high 21 points. The third-year swingman has been very efficient of late, owning a 63 percent clip from the field over his last five games. Unfortunately for Brown, he couldn’t completely enjoy his big night.

Jaylen Brown said a fan hurt his injured hand slapping five after the game. Brown said he has been wearing a volleyball pad to deal with the injury. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 5, 2019

— Brad Wanamaker logged a career-high eight points over a season-high 21 minutes.

— The Celtics knocked down 21 3-pointers, good for their third-highest mark of the season.

— It’s not often you root for an opposing player to score, but Celtics fans were happy to make an exception Friday. Dirk Nowitzki, who very well was playing at TD Garden for the last time, had the crowd on its feet when he launched a pair of 3-point attempts in the final minute. Although both rimmed out, it didn’t take away from the special moment.

“No question,” Stevens said when asked if he was rooting for Nowitzki to convert on his 3’s. “I’ve rooted for the opponent to score two times in my life: Paul Pierce and Dirk Nowitzki. I was sitting over there just like everyone else in the building saying ‘go in, go in.’ But what a special player. Kudos to him.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports