Celtics Notes: Here’s Why Gordon Hayward Passed To Jayson Tatum In Final Seconds

With the Boston Celtics down by two in the final seconds of the game with possession, one would think Gordon Hayward would inbounds pass to Kyrie Irving to hit the game-tying or game-winning shot.

But that wasn’t the case Saturday.

Hayward found Jayson Tatum who attempted an 18-foot jumper and tried to send the game to overtime. The shot, however, didn’t go in and the Celtics ultimately lost 105-103 to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. The loss marked the second straight for Boston.

Irving was visibly upset when time expired and had some words with his teammate following the final buzzer.

Hayward addressed the final play after the game.

“I think he would have like for me to pass it to Al (Horford) and have him come off of it,” Hayward said as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics postgame coverage. “It was late clock and we worked on that play before and I’ve seen (Jayson Tatum) hit that in practice countless times so I felt like it was a good shot.”

Head coach Brad Stevens didn’t seem to have an issue with Hayward’s decision to not pass to Irving.

Boston will need to put the loss behind it quickly when it tries to right the ship Monday against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Celtics-Magic game:

— One strong part of the Celtics’ game Saturday was their free-throws, shooting 68 percent from the charity stripe.

The 3-point mark, though, was a completely different story as Boston made just eight of its 32 attempts from distance.

— Boston had six players tally double-digit points.

— The bench had an abysmal 25 points in the loss, with Jaylen contributing 13 of them.

— The loss dropped the C’s to 10-12 when playing on the road.

