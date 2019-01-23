Celtics Post Hilariously Ironic Tweet About Not Taking Days Off

The Boston Celtics, like many professional sports teams, aren’t big fans of taking days off.

Of course, except when they take days off.

Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics’ official Twitter account shared a (since-deleted) photo of Al Horford lifting at the team’s practice facility, complete with the caption “No days off.” It was a completely innocuous tweet, but mere minutes later they tweeted Horford would not play Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to rest.

Okay, maybe some days off 😅 pic.twitter.com/37sncY317r — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2019

Hey, you really can’t blame a team giving a guy (especially one that’s dealt with some injuries recently) rest, especially against a dumpster fire team like the Cavs. It’s a pragmatic approach for a team that expects to make a deep playoff run and assuredly will need Horford to be in peak form down the stretch.

But the timing on those two tweets were just too good.

