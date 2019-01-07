Celtics’ Robert Williams Proves ‘Time Lord’ Nickname Might Make Sense

Danny Ainge might not like Robert Williams’ “Time Lord” nickname, but the Boston Celtics rookie showed again Sunday why the moniker actually makes sense.

The label, of course, took off when Williams overslept an introductory conference call with reporters and subsequently missed a flight to Boston not long after the Celtics selected him with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Williams since has cleaned up his act, even appearing in 16 games with Boston, but the whole concept of time evidently still poses a challenge for the 21-year-old.

“This might sound funny, but I literally don’t know the days of the week,” Williams told reporters Sunday at Celtics practice when asked the biggest difference between college and the NBA. “I promise, I couldn’t tell you what today is. I forget the days of the week.”

Time isn’t the only issue facing Williams, as the young center also admitted he mixes up hotel room numbers when the Celtics travel. He’s performed well in limited action on the court, though, so the team has plenty of reason to be optimistic about his NBA future despite his early slip-ups.

“I just try to get as involved with these guys as I can when I’m not playing,” said Williams, who’s been battling a groin injury. “Because if it’s a genuine team happiness, then it’s going to be happiness around the whole thing. So I’m out there smiling, happy even if I’m not out there with them, I feel like I’m still producing in some way.”

Williams is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 8.9 minutes per game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images