Celtics Show Patriots Hype Video At TD Garden, New England Players Get Huge Ovation

BOSTON — If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that Boston sports teams stick together.

With the New England Patriots not leaving for the Super Bowl until Sunday, a handful of players, as well as owner Robert Kraft, took in Saturday night’s Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game at TD Garden.

After the first quarter, the Celtics played a Patriots hype video that featured noted New England detractors Rob Parker and Shannon Sharpe claiming the Patriots would lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

They then showed some highlights from the victory before panning the in-arena camera to Devin and Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore, Sony Michel, James White and Kraft, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

There also were some other Patriots players in attendance that weren’t shown on the video board, including Duke Dawson and Jeremy Hill.

