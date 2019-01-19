Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics look to extend their winning streak to three games against the Atlanta Hawks on the backend of a back-to-back Saturday night.

Playing their third game in four days, the C’s hit Atlanta fresh off a 122-16 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Atlanta (14-30) ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference, but is four days removed from a thrilling 142-126 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston (27-18) holds a 2-0 record against the Hawks this season.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Hawks online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSB

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images