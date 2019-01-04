Celtics Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will wrap up their regular-season series Friday night at TD Garden.

The Mavericks protected home court in the teams’ first meeting of the campaign, earning a 113-104 victory Nov. 24. Dallas has struggled since that matchup to the tune of a 9-10 record over that span, while Boston has gone 11-5.

The C’s, however, will be without a trio of key players Friday night, as Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes all will be sidelined due to various injuries.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks online:

When: Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports