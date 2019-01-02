Celtics Vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics didn’t finish 2018 off with a win, but they are hoping to get 2019 going with a bang.

Boston will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town Wednesday to kick off the new year.

The T-Wolves have some talent in Karl-Anthony Towns, but have been an underwhelming bunch all season, currently sitting at 17-20. The 21-15 Celtics can pull within a game of the Philadelphia 76ers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images