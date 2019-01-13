Celtics Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight With 105-103 Loss Vs. Magic

The official second half of the NBA season did not go in favor of the Celtics, as missed 3-pointers haunted Boston on Saturday night.

Despite having six players with double-digits in points, the Magic was too much for the Green as they dropped their bout to Orlando 105-103 at Amway Center.

The Celtics were an abysmal 8-of-32 from distance, but shot 68 percent from the field in the loss.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 24 points, while Marcus Morris Sr. (17), Jayson Tatum (16), Jaylen Brown (13), Al Horford (10) and Marcus Smart (10), all reached double figures. Magic’s Aaron Gordon paced all shooters with 28 points and Terrence Ross chipping in 25 in their team’s victory.

With the loss, the Celtics slipped 25-17 to, while the Magic climbed to 18-24.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Al Horford

EVENLY MATCHED FIRST

It was a weird start to the opening 12 minutes as Boston was awarded two free-throws on the first possession. Tatum sunk both and the Celtics went on a 5-0 run before the Magic got on the board. The Celtics dominated on the court, rolling out to a 14-5 lead, but the Magic was able to pull within four.

Boston pulled away again with help from Smart when he delivered a sweet behind-the-back layup to up the lead to 18-10.

Smart w/ the behind the back dribble for ✌️(@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/WoWlEhARKW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2019

Much as they had all quarter, the Magic continued to chip away at Boston’s lead and came within a point with a minute left and would end the first by tying it up at 19-19 after a 9-1 run.

Smart and Morris led the Celtics with five points a piece, while Hayward was held scoreless in his first six minutes. The team struggled mightily from the charity stripe going a mere 2-for-8 and 3-for-10 from distance.

Gordon paced all shooters with 11 points for Orlando.

BOSTON COMES ALIVE

The Magic came out roaring to begin the second, earning their first lead to begin the quarter before marching to an 8-0 run that forced C’s head coach Brad Stevens to call a timeout at just the 10:36 mark with his team down 27-19.

Tatum and Hayward went back and forth with one another to ignite the Boston offense when Tatum hit a jumper before Hayward sunk his first points of the night to pull within six.

A pull up from Tatum gets the Celtics warmed up again (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/vrBA5Xn5xR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2019

He sunk both free-throws before Tatum added two more points to cut the Magic’s lead to two.

Boston continued to run the court with a 17-3 run to take a 38-32 edge and forced Orlando to call its second timeout of the quarter.

Morris hit a step-back three to extend Boston’s lead to nine and was one of three Celtics to have 10 points en route to the 51-41 lead at the half.

Gordon continued to lead all scorers with 13 points despite being held to just two in the second quarter.

CELTICS’ OFFENSE DOMINATES

The Celtics had many ways to find offense in the third as it helped them take a 77-72 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Tatum hit back-to-back fadeaway jumpers to up Boston’s lead to 12 at the 7:49 mark of the quarter, while Irving consistently carved up Orlando’s defense to create some prime scoring opportunities.

Man on a mission 👊 pic.twitter.com/dbx0pXlwsJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 13, 2019

Orlando brought the score within five to end the third thanks in part to Terrence Ross’s nine points in the final 1:48 of the quarter.

Morris led the Celtics with 15 points with Tatum right behind tallying 14. Gordon, as he had all game, led everyone with 17 points.

TOO MUCH MAGIC FOR BOSTON

The Celtics were clinging to a two-point lead for several minutes in the fourth as both teams had trouble finding the basket before Gordon tied it up at 82-82 at the 8:16 mark. Stevens called a timeout.

It didn’t seem to work the way it had earlier in the game for Boston as the Magic went on a 9-2 run to take a 91-84 lead with 5:57 remaining. Boston would chip away at the lead bringing the game within four with just over three minutes to play. But Orlando just wouldn’t let up.

Boston made it interesting being down 104-103 with 10 seconds remaining, but couldn’t finish the job despite its best effort in the final seconds.

PLAY OF THE GAME

My goodness, Kyrie.

Take notes kids ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RvhLbgarJo — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 13, 2019

UP NEXT

The C’s continue their road trip when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Monday. Tip-off from Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

