Celtics Wrap: Kyrie Irving Drops 32 As Boston Claws Past Hawks On Road

Playing on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road, the Boston Celtics dug deep down the stretch to pull off a 113-105 win over a surging Atlanta Hawks team Saturday night.

Another monster performance from Kyrie Irving, along with an important nine-point fourth quarter from Jaylen Brown off the bench allowed the Celtics to steal one after trailing for most of the night.

Irving finished with 32 points while Jayson Tatum followed with 19. Brown finished with 14, while Al Horford was also in double digits with 13. Terry Rozier had nine points with a team-high 11 rebounds off the bench.

With the win, the Celtics advance to 28-18, while the Hawks fall to 14-31.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Al Horford

C’D STRUGGLING ON D

The Hawks were able to get their offense going early and the Celtics had little answer in their defensive half, as Atlanta sunk 14-of-26 from the floor to take a 36-28 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

After the Hawks took an early lead, the Celtics were never able to climb within six points, as the deficit climbed to double digits. Omari Spellman hit a three-pointer to make it 27-16 with 3:49 left in the quarter. The Atlanta advantage grew to as much as 13 when Huerter sunk a layup to make it 31-18 with 2:25 to go in the quarter.

Boston narrowed the deficit in the final minute, with Kyrie Irving converting on a 3-point play to make it an eight-point game heading into the second quarter.

KYRIE KEEPS IT CLOSE

A 15-point quarter from Irving was not enough to push the Celtics to a halftime lead, but the star guards effort kept things within reach as Atlanta took a 67-60 lead into the break.

The Hawks went on a 14-4 run to give them their biggest edge of the half, leading 50-34 with 8:55 left and forcing Brad Stevens to use a full time out.

The Celtics chipped away, going on a 10-2 run over the next 3:54, capped off by a monster pull-up three from Irving that made it 52-44 with 5:01 to go in the half.

The final minute was a three fest. With Alex draining a trey to make it 64-54, but was answered by Irving who nailed a triple of his own. Young clapped back with another triple. But it was once again Irving, capping his monster first half with a 30-foot bomb to send the C’s to the room trailing by seven.

CELTICS BUCKLE DOWN

Looking for a spark after a flat first half, the Celtics buckled down on defense, and taking a 23-22 advantage in the third quarter, heading into the fourth down 89-83.

Irving kept his hot hand going in the second half, draining Boston’s only points in the first three minutes of the quarter. Atlanta, however, built the lead back up to double digits. A Marcus Smart technical foul allowed the Hawks to make it 76-65 with 8:43 to go in the quarter.

Smart took his second technical before a jump ball after jawing with DeAndre Bembry, which led to a brief skirmish between the two.

The Hawks were able to maintain their lead for the rest of the quarter, but three-straight buckets from the Celtics, to close the quarter made it a six-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

BOSTON STEALS IT

After trailing for most of the evening, a shut-down fourth quarter, in which Boston outscored the Hawks 30-16, led to the Celtics marching on to an important road win.

The Celtics got out to a 12-4 run to start the quarter, taking their first lead since it was 3-2 in the first quarter when Brown sunk a three to make it 95-93 with 9:07 to play.

The team traded baskets for the next two minutes, with Boston clinging to a 101-100 lead with 5:23 to play after a Irving layup.

Both teams went the next 3:36 without a field goal, with Horford making it 105-100 after two trips to the line. Tatum tossed in a put back attempt with 1:47 to go to make it 107-100.

The Hawks faded in the closing minutes, with Boston building the lead up to double digits.

PLAY OF THE GAME

