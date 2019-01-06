Chargers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild Card Round Game Online

Can Philip Rivers finally win his first Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most loaded teams in the NFL, and if they want to get their quarterback the championship he’s been longing for his whole career, they’ll have to kick things off with a win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Ravens are hosting after claiming the AFC North in Week 17. While they’re relying on a rookie quarterback in Lamar Jackson, their defense is absolutely loaded, which is sure to give Rivers and Co. some trouble.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 6, at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

